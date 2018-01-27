Fifth Selangor foreign signing confirmed by Maniam

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Red Giants will sign a fifth foreign player for the 2018 season after all, confirmed head coach Maniam Pachaiappan.

It had earlier been rumoured that the club are looking to make a late addition to the squad, a Spanish player.

When met after his side's friendly match against Korea Republic third tier side Daejeon Korail FC in Bukit Jalil on Saturday morning, Maniam confirmed the rumour, saying that the player in question is a 31-year old player by the name Alfonso de la Cruz.

Alfonso has previously played mostly in the Spanish lower leagues. He last played for CD Ebro in the Spanish third tier, in 2017.

"He's a defensive midfielder. We have a lot of attacking players, but are a bit weak in the defensive midfielder area.

"That's why he have signed him, on top of Saiful [Ridzuan Selamat] and Halim (Abdul Halim Zainal)," revealed the former player.

It is believed that the Spaniard will be revealed to the fans in the Red Giants season launch ceremony on Sunday, an event that will be held in Shah Alam.

In the meantime, Maniam was pleased with his men's performance in the friendly, which they won 3-1. It had been scheduled to be played at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium on Friday, but a torrential rain meant the match had to be postponed.

"In the first half I started with the first team, Evan Dimas, Rufino Segovia, Ilham Udin, Amri Yahyah. They created chances and we could see the opponents attacking well.

"We were held 1-1, then we made a lot of changes, and they conceded two more goals because they were fatigued. When our first eleven played they were committed and organised.

"And when I brought on the younger players they did their best and played according to the system that I want," he explained.