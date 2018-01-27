Piers Morgan has taken the #WengerOut campaign to new lengths.

'He'd build a strong defensive wall' - Morgan invites Trump to be Arsenal manager!

The TV personality and famed Arsenal supporter presented Donald Trump with a Gunners jersey during a recent interview, asking if the U.S. president would be willing to take over as manager at the Emirates Stadium.

Tweeting a picture of himself gifting Trump the No. 45 shirt, Morgan wrote: "The moment I invite President Trump to be Arsenal's new manager - because he'd build a strong defensive wall, have an attacking philosophy & want to win big trophies at all costs. See his hilarious response on Sunday night, ITV, 10pm."

In a follow-up tweet, Morgan added: "It would be a high risk appointment, admittedly..."

There may already be an Arsenal fan in the Trump family: His youngest son, Barron, was photographed during the White House Easter Egg Roll in April wearing a Gunners kit. Barron Trump also is a member of D.C. United's academy, having played for the club's Under-12 side.

The president also has some history in the sport, having played varsity soccer at the New York Military Academy in the 1960s and helped conduct a League Cup draw in 1992.

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati has said Trump is a supporter of the unified USA-Mexico-Canada bid to host the 2026 World Cup, though Gulati recently indicated the president's policies are complicating that proposal.

Arsenal, meanwhile, sit sixth in the Premier League and earlier this month were eliminated in their FA Cup opener for the first time since Arsene Wenger took over in 1996.

The embattled manager did get a boost, however, as the Gunners secured a 2-1 aggregate win over Chelsea on Wednesday to advance to the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

And one Arsenal player wasn't exactly thrilled by the idea of Trump taking over in north London, with Hector Bellerin responding on Twitter: "Hope he said no."