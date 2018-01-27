It seems that some costly errors may see some of Uganda’s top local players, end up club-less for the remainder of this season, after they messed up their own chances of moving to greener pastures.

Costly blunder may see Ugandan KCCA trio club-less this season

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan was poised to move to Zambia’s Nkana FC, but was blackmailed by his club and Uganda FA to play for the national team Cranes in the on-going Chan tournament in Morocco.

Nkana FC has not included his name in their forthcoming Caf Champions League campaign and neither have KCCA done the same.

Left-back Isaac Muleme was also set to make a life-changing move to Al Asciouty FC in Egypt’s top-tier league, but opted to play for the national team. Prolific striker Derrick Nsibambi was also a target for Al Asciouty FC but according to the club’s representative, the deal has all but been terminated.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, Francis Gaitho, who was representing the Egyptian club in the negotiations, said that a lot of indecisiveness on the part of the players, plus high demands from respective club, saw the club pull the plug.

“Football is a time-sensitive industry. Our Egyptian brothers wanted to sign the two players by 1st January, but they opted to play in Chan. I can only wish them well in their future endeavours.”

This is not a new phenomenon to the club. Former Gor Mahia marksman Khalid Aucho was all but set to join Dundee in the Scotland Premier League, but his indecisiveness saw him lose the spot. He had to settle for a 6-month stint with Red Stars Belgrade in Serbia where he didn't perform as expected and had to be released.

He has spent the last 6-months club-less, and is now hoping that luck favours him and Orlando Pirates sign him. The club is coached by former Uganda Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredovich.

Gaitho, one of the region’s foremost football experts, has advised clubs to stop being greedy and seize opportunities when they arise. He blames players for lack of focus and unfounded fear of victimization from their clubs and federations.

“We have been in football for many years. Opportunities are rare and one small blunder can render a player’s career finished. If a player is being victimized or blackmailed by either his club or his Federation not to move, it's up to him to speak out.”