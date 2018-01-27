'Sanchez's skills are a joke!' - Shaw welcomes shock Man Utd arrival

Luke Shaw has aired his surprise at seeing Manchester United win the race for Alexis Sanchez, stating that the Chilean’s abilities are “a joke”.

For long periods, the Red Devils watched on from afar as arch-rivals City headed the queue to secure his much sought-after signature.

With Sanchez edging towards the exits at Arsenal, it appeared destined that the Etihad Stadium would be his next home.

Jose Mourinho was, however, to make a late move to snatch the 29-year-old from under the noses of a neighbour, with a lucrative offer taking the Chilean to Old Trafford.

Shaw is delighted to have seen a shock swoop pulled off, telling Flow Sports Premier: “It was quite surprising at the start because obviously he wasn't linked with us at all and everything moved really quickly.

“But really happy, obviously he's a phenomenal player. One of the best in the world, the quality he'll bring to the side will surely boost our attacking threat.”

Sanchez has only been with United for a matter of days, but he is already making a positive impression.

He has arrived as a proven performer in the Premier League, and at the highest level in Europe and on the international stage.

The Red Devils are eager to embrace that quality within their ranks, with Shaw revealing that the South American has whetted the appetite with some jaw-dropping performances behind the scenes.

The England international added: “We've already seen his quality in training and some of the things he's done are a joke.”

League Two outfit Yeovil could be the first to try and contain that threat on Friday, with Sanchez expected to make his United debut in an FA Cup fourth round clash at Huish Park.