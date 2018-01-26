Barcelona return to action in La Liga this weekend after advancing to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Alaves

Ernesto Valverde's side sealed their place in the last four of the cup by beating Espanyol 2-0 at Camp Nou to overturn the 1-0 deficit from last week.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are top of the Primera Division and are still unbeaten with 54 points from their 20 matches so far.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of next Liga match at home to Alaves on Sunday...

BARCELONA INJURIES

Summer signing Ousmane Dembele is out for a couple of months after picking up another injury in the 4-2 win at Real Sociedad earlier in January.

Centre-back Thomas Vermaelen is also out, but there are no other injury concerns for coach Valverde.

BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

The Barca boss has no players suspended for the visit of Alaves on Sunday.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Recent signing Philippe Coutinho made his Barcelona debut as a substitute against Espanyol on Thursday night, but the Brazilian is likely to be on the bench again for Sunday's match.

Paulinho, who also came off the bench in that game, is set to start in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and the in-form Ivan Rakitic, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack.

Yerry Mina, another January signing, is likely to have to wait for his debut, while Javier Mascherano, Rafinha and Arda Turan have all left the Catalan club this month.

ALAVES TEAM NEWS

Alaves beat Valencia 2-1 on Wednesday night in the Copa del Rey, but the Basque side were edged out in a penalty shootout and fell at the quarter-final stage.

Their main goal, however, will be to stay up this season and there has been significant improvement since the arrival of Abelardo, who has won 13 points out of a possible 21 to steer the side out of the relegation zone.

Rodrigo Ely and Tomas Pina are both suspended for Sunday's game, while Hector Hernandez and Burgui are sidelined. Manu Garcia is doubtful.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Barcelona versus Alaves kicks off at 20:45 local time at Camp Nou on Sunday and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 19:40 GMT.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on beIN Sports and kicks off at 14:45 ET.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS