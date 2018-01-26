Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Alaves

Barcelona return to action in La Liga this weekend after advancing to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.
Ernesto Valverde's side sealed their place in the last four of the cup by beating Espanyol 2-0 at Camp Nou to overturn the 1-0 deficit from last week.
Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are top of the Primera Division and are still unbeaten with 54 points from their 20 matches so far.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of next Liga match at home to Alaves on Sunday...
BARCELONA INJURIES
Summer signing Ousmane Dembele is out for a couple of months after picking up another injury in the 4-2 win at Real Sociedad earlier in January.
Centre-back Thomas Vermaelen is also out, but there are no other injury concerns for coach Valverde.
BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS
The Barca boss has no players suspended for the visit of Alaves on Sunday.
BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Recent signing Philippe Coutinho made his Barcelona debut as a substitute against Espanyol on Thursday night, but the Brazilian is likely to be on the bench again for Sunday's match.
Paulinho, who also came off the bench in that game, is set to start in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and the in-form Ivan Rakitic, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack.
Yerry Mina, another January signing, is likely to have to wait for his debut, while Javier Mascherano, Rafinha and Arda Turan have all left the Catalan club this month.
ALAVES TEAM NEWS
Alaves beat Valencia 2-1 on Wednesday night in the Copa del Rey, but the Basque side were edged out in a penalty shootout and fell at the quarter-final stage.
Their main goal, however, will be to stay up this season and there has been significant improvement since the arrival of Abelardo, who has won 13 points out of a possible 21 to steer the side out of the relegation zone.
Rodrigo Ely and Tomas Pina are both suspended for Sunday's game, while Hector Hernandez and Burgui are sidelined. Manu Garcia is doubtful.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Barcelona versus Alaves kicks off at 20:45 local time at Camp Nou on Sunday and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 19:40 GMT.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on beIN Sports and kicks off at 14:45 ET.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
Barcelona defeated Alaves in the only Copa del Rey final the Basque team have played in their history (3-1 in May of last year).
Barca’s last home defeat in La Liga was against Alaves in September 2016 (they have won 22 and drawn four since). The winning goal was Ibai Gomez’s first as an Alaves player.
The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last 27 games in La Liga (winning 24 of those), the best current streak of any team from the top five European leagues. Indeed, Barca could equal their longest unbeaten start to a league campaign in their history: 21 games under Pep Guardiola in 2009-10.
Messi has provided at least one assist in each of his last five appearances in La Liga (five in total). Only two players have provided one in six games in a row this century: Andres Iniesta in 2013 and Dani Alves in 2011.
Former Barca forward Munir El Haddadi has been directly involved in five goals in his last seven league games (three goals and two assists).