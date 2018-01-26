Gremio star Luan rubbishes Liverpool link

Gremio star Luan has denied that Liverpool have made an offer for his services.

Rumours this week have suggested that the Reds have entered into talks with the Brazilian club, as they prepare to trigger his £15.75 million release clause.

However, the 24-year-old, who has also been heavily linked with Barcelona, has now rubbished such reports.

"If I knew, I wouldn't hide. I always said that I would leave it to Gremio and to my agent, and if they had something concrete, they should talk to me," he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"No one has come to me so there is nothing. It has to be good for me, it has to be good for Gremio. I will not rush to want to leave soon, just like in the middle of last year.

"For the moment that we were through, I decided to stay. It was my decision alone. Now it's the start of the season and I want to regain my form and rhythm to play.

"What I know is that I want to play the next game as soon as possible here at Gremio."

Luan has won two caps for Brazil, and has made over 130 appearances for Gremio, scoring 36 goals.