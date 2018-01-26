Enugu Rangers relieved after victory over tough Katsina United - Ifeanyi George

Enugu Rangers were relieved after getting a victory over a tough Katsina United side, according to Ifeanyi George.

The Flying Antelopes started the season on a poor note with two losses in their opening two games but got their first win in Saturday's tie against Heartland in Owerri.

And, in Wednesday's encounter, a late goal from Godwin Aguda ensured the former Nigeria Professional Football League champions made it two wins in as many games.

“It was a major relief when the centre referee blew the final whistle because Katsina United really toughened us. We were expecting them to come to Enugu and defend but they did even more,” George told Goal.

“We really needed the win so badly because of the way we started the season but they made us work very hard before we could realize what we targeted.

“We are doing everything possible to make up for the lost points in our first two games and we shall go to Lafia with confidence that we can get a good result their too.”

Rangers have amassed six points from four games in the 2017-18 NPFL season.