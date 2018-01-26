Tasiu Lawal rues Katsina United’s misses vs. Enugu Rangers

Tasiu Lawal rues Katsina United's inability to convert chances as they lost to a late goal against Enugu Rangers in midweek's Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

The Chanji Boys came into the tie on the back an excellent home result against Enyimba and Lawal explains that their aim was to leave the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium with a positive result.

“I will say we would have got at least a point had we converted some of the chances that came our way,” Lawal told Goal .

"We came into the tie with so much determination and we tried not to concede an early goal which we succeeded in achieving.

“We knew that Rangers’ confidence will be high after their away win last weekend and it was the reason we tried to play safe when the game started. We tried to hit them on the counter when they come forward in search of goal.

“It was a painful loss but we shall go back home to prepare for Go Round. We have learnt to be vigilant until the end of the game."

Katsina United remain on four points from four games.