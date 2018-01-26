Barcelona team news: Coutinho on the bench for Espanyol clash

Phillippe Coutinho has been named on the bench for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey against Espanyol, as the Brazilian looks to make his club debut.

The Brazilian signed for Barca earlier this month and has recovered from a thigh injury to make Barcelona's matchday squad for the first time.

Another January signing, Yerry Mina, has also been named on the bench for the first time and could make his Blaugrana debut.

Samuel Umtiti makes his first start for Barca since the beginning of December after making his return from injury off the bench against Real Betis on Sunday.

Barca trail 1-0 after the quarter-final first leg, and will look to reach the semi-final with a home win against their city rivals.

Barcelona XI: Cilleson; Vidal, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Iniesta, Rakitic, Busquets, Roberto; Messi, Suarez.

Subs: Ter Stegen, Coutinho, Paulinho, Alcacer, Digne, Andre Gomes, Mina.

Espanyol XI: Pau, Navarro, Aaron, Victor, Gerard, David Lopez, Fuego, Hermoso, Granero, Darder.

Subs: Diego Lopez, Duarte, Garcia, Baptistao, Melendo, J. Lopez, Roca.