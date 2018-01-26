Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan

News

Gabriel Barbosa has been granted relief from a torrid start to life in Europe, with Santos announcing he has returned to the club on a year-long loan from Inter.

The Serie A side shelled out a reported €25 million to sign the Brazil international in August 2016, but he made just 10 appearances in all competitions – his only start coming in the Coppa Italia – and scored one goal in his debut season.

A loan to Benfica was not successful in securing greater playing time, with Gabigol getting just four outings for the Portuguese giants and he has gone full circle with a return to Brazil.

"It happened very quickly. It was a time for me to learn. I am very happy to come back and wear this shirt," he said in a statement issued by Santos on the club's official website.

"They knew how much I wanted to come back here. Everything is in place for it to go right.

"I return very different; more mature and with more experience."

During his first spell at Santos, Gabigol scored 57 goals in 157 appearances and won the Campeonato Paulista on two occasions.

