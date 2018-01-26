AFC Leopards players skipped training on Thursday to demand for unpaid salaries and allowances.

Trouble at The Den as AFC Leopards players down tools

The players staged a go slow to demand for accrued dues from last year and even threatened to skip Sunday’s Super Cup match against Gor Mahia at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

A source privy to happenings at The Den has revealed to Goal that the players are not happy with the current situation, reason they opted to down tools.

“AFC Leopards players did not train today (Thursday); they were on strike over non-payment of their dues from last year.

“I cannot be in a position to explain whether they will train on Friday but what I know they have even threatened to skip Sunday’s derby in Nakuru if they are not sorted out.”

The go slow comes just a day after Ingwe registered a morale boosting 2-1 win against visiting KCCA of Uganda at Machakos Stadium. AFC Leopards are due to face Gor Mahia on Sunday in the curtain raiser before Kenyan Premier League season kicks-off on February 3.

Ingwe will also represent Kenya in Caf Confederation Cup where they have been drawn to face Fosa Juniors from Madagascar in the preliminary round.