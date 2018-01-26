Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane refuses to buy in to those who believe that their clash against Kaizer Chiefs is a potential title decider.

Matches against Kaizer Chiefs are awkward, says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

The two giants of South African football lock horns on Saturday evening, with Masandawana eager to avenge their previous defeat to Amakhosi, but there is added premise because if Sundowns go onto grab all three points then they could potentially move even further clear of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) chasing pack.

However, speaking at a joint press conference hosted by the Soweto giants, the 53-year-old mentor downplayed the enormity of the clash suggesting that teams were far too inconsistent to place their hands on the trophy just yet.

“But why are we talking about Chiefs as a concern for the title for us? We have Cape Town City and Free State Stars next to us as well,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by The Star.

“I don’t think the game determines the title. Let us look at other teams. If Free State Stars won at the weekend and the other teams managed to win also, I think Chiefs would have dropped to seventh before they beat Baroka,” he explained.

"We lost to Pirates, but then they played a draw against Polokwane City and dropped down. We are also not consistent; in fact, no team is,” he added.

Meanwhile, clashes between the two sides over the years have a tendency to produce much excitement and several controversial moments, which Mosimane admits makes the clash ‘awkward’ in his mind.

“I like to use the word 'awkward' when I describe matches against Chiefs,” Mosimane said.

“They are just different. The last time, (referee Christopher) Harrison decided to do what he did (give Tiyani Mabunda a red card in their league clash in October). When we played in Durban someone gave two penalties," he explained.

"The last time we played at Loftus, Percy (Tau) was taken down by Willard Katsande and Daniel Cardoso in the box but the referee didn’t give it. The other game they scored with a hand,” he continued.

"I mean, really, there are stories around this game whichever way you look at it. The last game we played with nine men, but the red card was legitimate,” he expressed.