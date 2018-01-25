Western Stima will change their name to Umeme FC as they start life in the lower league.

Relegated Western Stima to rename to Umeme FC

Goal can exclusively reveal that plans are at advanced stage to have the club renamed to Umeme FC before the National Super League season kick-offs in two weeks time.

Stima chairman Laban Jobita has confirmed that they have started the process of renaming the team before the season kicks-off. “People feel that the name Western Stima suggests that the team is meant for Nyanza community which is not the case.

“We want to have a national appeal and that is why we want to re-brand and name it Umeme FC. This is a team that has roots all over and we want to show it through the name. We will start the process of renaming it after the season has kicked-off.”

Two seasons ago, Kenya Revenue Authority renamed to Ushuru FC but were afterwards relegated from the top flight. Western Stima were also relegated last season alongside Muhoroni Youth.