Kariobangi Sharks tie down keeper to new contract

Oyemba was among the players whose contract was running out at Sharks but has since agreed to stay after penning a three year contract.

“We are pleased to announce that goalkeeper John Oyemba has agreed to extend his contract with the club after penning down a three year contract.

“Having emerged as the keeper with the most clean sheets in the league last year and with his contract running out at the end of this season, the club was determined to tie down the player with the head coach terming the new contract as a 'reward for an exceptional player'.”

Oyemba joined Sharks from Nairobi Stima FC in 2015 and was instrumental for the team last season where they managed to finish third in the league behind winners Gor Mahia and second placed Sofapaka.

Oyemba becomes the sixth player to renew contract with Sharks. Others are midfielder Patilah Omotto, Christopher Kimathi, Geoffrey Shiveka, Hillary Dan and Eric Juma.