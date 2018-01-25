JDT honoured with 4 records

Reigning Malaysia Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) was honoured by the Malaysia Book of Records with four records for their achievements in recent seasons.

The Southern Tigers have not only dominated the domestic competitions in recent times but have also managed to create history with their triumph at Asian level.

In a ceremony held in Johor Bahru, JDT were awarded with four entries into the records book;

The first team in South-East Asian to win the AFC Cup in 2015



The first team in Malaysia to win four successive Super League titles from 2014 to 2017



The unbeaten record in all home and away matches in the entire 2016 Super League season



The unbeaten record in all home matches in the Super League for five consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2017



"We don't know what is satisfied because we continuously want to challenge our club to reach greater heights, at the highest level as well as domestically. I'm thankful for what JDT have achieved but we're not done yet, this is just the beginning and we still have a long way to go," said HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in the press conference after.

The records look to continue to be coming in steadily as they still looks the strongest team in the league for the upcoming 2018 season, where the Super League winner will also be the first Malaysian particpant in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League.