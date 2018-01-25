ISL 2017-18: Adrian Colunga and FC Goa part ways

FC Goa and Adrian Colunga have finally reached an agreement to go separate ways in an amicable fashion, Goal can confirm.

The 33-year-old striker was last named on the bench in their home match against FC Pune City on December 3, 2017. He also came on as a substitute for Manuel Lanzarote in the 76th minute.

The former Las Palmas forward has clocked a mere 53 minutes this season and has a goal to his name against Delhi Dynamos.

He was actively involved in the club's pre-season in Spain where he scored in the 4-1 loss against FC Cartagena in their first friendly. He scored another in the 3-0 win over Spanish Tercera Division side Deportiva Minera. The former Mallorca forward also scored in the 4-2 victory against FC Cartagena B that wrapped up the preparations abroad.

Colunga hadn’t trained with FC Goa in 2018 with a disagreement with head coach Sergio Lobera being the primary reason.

It is reliably learnt that the player has returned back to Spain,