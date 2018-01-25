AmaZulu and Bloemfontein Celtic played to an entertaining 0-0 draw in a PSL encounter which took place at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening.

AmaZulu 0-0 Bloemfontein Celtic: Usuthu held by Siwelele share the spoils

A bright start from the home side saw Siwelele survive an early let off with just 20 seconds on the clock. Former Kaizer Chiefs marksman Camaldine Abraw flicked a header for Ovidy Karuru in space, but the Zimbabwean man fluffed his shot wide of target.

The battle in the midfield became very busy and physical after 30 minutes and provided the home side with a couple of half-hearted chances at goal.

Abraw came close to giving his side the lead after rising the highest for a ball in from the corner, but his header sailed just over the crossbar.

Then Usuthu were denied a clear penalty when Karuru was brought down inside the box by Ronald Pfumbidzai, but referee Jerry Chabane waved the spot-kick appeal away.

The visitors immediately turned possession around and almost scored when Deon Hotto unleashed a shot from the edge of the box but Siyabonga Mbatha was alert to the danger, pulling off a great stop to keep his side in the game.

Despite an open an entertaining game with a physical presence in the first period, neither side managed to find the back of the net with the scoreline level at 0-0.

Veselin Jelusic's charges started the second half the better of the two sides and had a real chance at goal.

Vusi Shikweni picked up a loose ball from deep in the middle of the park before his thunderous shot from outside the box found the target, but Mbatha once again came out on top to punch the ball away and deny the visitors the opener.

Both sides looked to end the second strongly as they exchanged play in the last 15 minutes with end-to-end stuff, but that's as far as the encounter went with both teams taking a point.