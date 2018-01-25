Philippe Coutinho is in line to make his Barcelona debut after Ernesto Valverde included him in a Blaugrana squad for the first time.

Coutinho included in Barcelona squad for the first time

Coutinho sealed a move worth a reported £142 million at the start of January, calling time on an impressive spell at Liverpool.

The Brazilian, however, arrived at Camp Nou with a minor injury which has frustrated his chances of making his Barca bow.

Now fit and training regularly, Coutinho has a great chance of seeing first-team action in Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Espanyol.

The squad list released by the Catalans on Wednesday includes the playmaker for the first time, and also notes the No. 14 shirt he has inherited from the outgoing Javier Mascherano.

Colombia international Yerry Mina, signed from Palmeiras this month, could also make his Barca debut in a must-win clash at Camp Nou.

Mina is drafted in for Thomas Vermaelen, who suffered a fresh injury setback with a hamstring issue that will see him confined to the sidelines for two weeks.

All eyes will be on Coutinho, however, as the ex-Liverpool man prepares for the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for the first time.

Valverde has picked a full-strength squad for the Copa clash, where Barca currently trail after a 1-0 first-leg defeat to their city rivals.

The Blaugrana are the defending champions in the competition and winners of the last three editions, having also made the final in seven of the last 10 seasons.