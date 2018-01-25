Edin Dzeko was picked by Roma on Wednesday in the middle of talks over a move to Chelsea.

Dzeko starts for Roma as personal terms hold up Chelsea move

The Bosnian has emerged as the Blues' top transfer target up front after an approach for Andy Carroll was scuppered by an injury to the striker.

Goal understands that Roma and Chelsea have struck a deal for Dzeko, but that personal terms have been harder to agree so far.

Chelsea are reluctant to break the bank on the salary of a player who will turn 32 in March, frustrating efforts to seal the transfer.

Another complicating factor regards Dzeko's agent, who is yet to obtain a visa to visit the United Kingdom in order to continue talks.

In the meantime, Roma have made a statement of intent by including the striker in their starting line-up for the Serie A visit to Sampdoria.

Fellow Chelsea target Emerson, meanwhile, starts from the bench.

Dzeko is the club's top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, helping the Giallorossi to fifth place in Serie A.

The former Manchester City man was also crucial in Roma's qualification for the Champions League last 16, beating out both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to top one of the competition's toughest groups.