I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Aizawl FC welcome Mohun Bagan for an I-League clash to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Thursday afternoon.

Date

Thursday, January 25

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

Aizawl Possible XI (4-1-4-1): Avilash Paul (GK); Kareem Nurain, Masih Shaigani, C. Lalrosanga, Laldinliana ; Jaryan; Ionescu, Dodoz , Albert, Khawlring; Lalnunfela.

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Ionescu, Dodoz.

Mohun Bagan Possible XI (4-4-2): Shilton Paul (GK); Arijit Bagui, Ricky, Kingsley, Kingshuk; Nikhil Kadam, Watson, Raynier, Faiaz; Akram, Dicka.

Injured: None



Absent: Yuta Kinowaki



Key Players: Akram, Dicka.

GAME PREVIEW

Aizawl were beaten at home by neighbouring rivals NEROCA FC and they will look to get back to winning ways against the Kolkata giants.

The defending champions will have Saighani back from suspension to deal with the dual threat of Dicka and Akram. Alfred Jaryan will be up against Cameron Watson in midfield and this battle at the centre of the park will dictate each team's fortunes. Dodoz and Lalnunfela will look to regain their scoring boots as Aizawl desperately need a win to turn things around for them.

Aizawl are currently sixth on the table with 14 points from nine matches and if they trounce Bagan, they will be level on points with fourth-placed Shillong Lajong.

Mohun Bagan looked a completely different side against arch-rivals East Bengal as they outplayed their local rivals. The Sankarlal-coached side have the opportunity to break into the top-three if they manage to overcome the reigning champions.

Akram and Dicka combined well up front and if they continue their telepathic communication on Thursday, Aizawl's defence will have a tough time handling the duo. Nikhil Kadam must improve his finishing as his terrible form in front of goal is a matter of concern for coach Sankarlal Chakraborty.

Bagan will be pumped after the derby win and will look to avenge their 1-0 loss to Aizawl in the previous season which derailed them from getting their hands on the trophy. But can Aizawl FC rise up to the occassion?