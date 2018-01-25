News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bishop canvasses World Cup boycott
Bishop 'not considering' World Cup boycott

I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Aizawl FC welcome Mohun Bagan for an I-League clash to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Thursday afternoon.


I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview






Game Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan
Date Thursday, January 25
Time 2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

 


TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM





The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.





India TV channelsOnline streams
Star Sports 2/2HD Hotstar/JioTV

 


TEAM NEWS





Aizawl Possible XI (4-1-4-1):  Avilash Paul (GK); Kareem Nurain, Masih Shaigani, C. Lalrosanga, Laldinliana ; Jaryan; Ionescu, Dodoz , Albert, Khawlring; Lalnunfela.


Injured: None

Doubtful:  None

Key Players:  Ionescu, Dodoz.

Mohun Bagan Possible XI (4-4-2):  Shilton Paul (GK); Arijit Bagui, Ricky, Kingsley, Kingshuk; Nikhil Kadam, Watson, Raynier, Faiaz; Akram, Dicka.


Injured: None

Absent:  Yuta Kinowaki

Key Players: Akram, Dicka. 


GAME PREVIEW





Aizawl were beaten at home by neighbouring rivals NEROCA FC and they will look to get back to winning ways against the Kolkata giants.

The defending champions will have Saighani back from suspension to deal with the dual threat of Dicka and Akram. Alfred Jaryan will be up against Cameron Watson in midfield and this battle at the centre of the park will dictate each team's fortunes. Dodoz and Lalnunfela will look to regain their scoring boots as Aizawl desperately need a win to turn things around for them.

Aizawl are currently sixth on the table with 14 points from nine matches and if they trounce Bagan, they will be level on points with fourth-placed Shillong Lajong.

Aizawl FC I-League 2017/2018

Mohun Bagan looked a completely different side against arch-rivals East Bengal as they outplayed their local rivals. The Sankarlal-coached side have the opportunity to break into the top-three if they manage to overcome the reigning champions.

Akram and Dicka combined well up front and if they continue their telepathic communication on Thursday, Aizawl's defence will have a tough time handling the duo. Nikhil Kadam must improve his finishing as his terrible form in front of goal is a matter of concern for coach Sankarlal Chakraborty. 

Bagan will be pumped after the derby win and will look to avenge their 1-0 loss to Aizawl in the previous season which derailed them from getting their hands on the trophy. But can Aizawl FC rise up to the occassion?

Back To Top