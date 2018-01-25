AFC Leopards subjected Ugandan champions KCCA to a second defeat in their tour of Kenya following a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards sink KCCA of Uganda in pre-season friendly

Joseph Kuria and Jaffery Owiti were on the mark for Ingwe, who used the match to warm for their Super Cup clash against rivals Gor Mahia at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

Kuria put the Robert Matano coached side ahead in the 25th minute, just four minutes after Tom Ikara had denied Brian Marita a chance to break the ice.

Marita had first terrorized the visitors in the 16th minute, but Mustafa Kizza was called to action with a clearance. On the other end, Allan Okello missed a golden chance to give KCCA the lead when he shot wide with only Gabriel Andika to beat between the sticks.

KCCA made an early substitution when Filbert Obenchan was pulled out for Isaac Kirabirain the 34th minute as the Ugandan giants chases shadows with the clock ticking to the break.

KCCA further tinkered with the squad when Tusker’s tormentor, Steven Sserwadda was pulled out for Lawrence Bukenya, Habib Kavuma replacing Hassan Musana while Achai Herbert took the place of Kyobe Salim early in the second half.

Substitute Owiti hit home a second for Ingwe in the 88th minute to double the advantage, but Herbert Achai pulled one back for KCCA FC right at the death for a 2-1 score line at the final whistle.

KCCA lost their opening match 4-2 to Gor Mahia on Saturday but recovered to register a slim 1-0 win over Tusker on Monday.

The Ugandan giants will now take on Sofapaka in their last match on Kenyan soil in Narok on Friday.

AFC Leopards starting XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhai, Abdalla Shittu, Duncan Otieno, Isaac Oduro, Victor Majjid (C), Marvin Otinya, Baker Lukooya, Erick Bekoe and Brian Marita.