Chelsea’s Kenedy reveals how Atsu convinced him to make Newcastle United move

Newcastle United’s latest acquisition Kenedy says Christian Atsu played a role in his decision to join the club.

The Brazilian youngster completed a half-season loan move from Chelsea to the Magpies on Tuesday.

Atsu, who similarly joined Newcastle from Chelsea, was teammates with the 21-year-old during his time at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m so happy with this opportunity. I’m excited to star, I’m so happy with this opportunity,” Kenedy told NUFC TV.

“They’ve opened the door to me to come here, show my potential and come to play for Newcastle.

“It’s a traditional club and Rafa Benitez is a fantastic, amazing coach. Christian Atsu as well – we trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club, so it was easy to take this decision.

“I’m very grateful to have worked under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea. Now I have the opportunity to work with Rafa Benitez, and I’m happy about that.”

Kenedy switched to Chelsea in 2015, but limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge has frustrated his stay.

Without a league appearance for the Blues this season, the midfielder, who had aloan stint at Watford in 2016, has played 15 times in the Premier League for the London-based side since his transfer from Brazilian club Fluminense.