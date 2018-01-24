England will meet Croatia, who famously denied them a place at Euro 2008 with a 3-2 win at Wembley in November 2007, and Julen Lopetegui's Spain in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

UEFA Nations League draw: England get Spain, Germany face France

France, Netherlands and Germany, meanwhile, have been drawn in a daunting group.

Didier Deschamps' side have been drawn alongside Netherlands in Group 1 of League A, the two teams having faced off in World Cup qualifying, as well as the reigning world champions.

Italy face Poland and European champions Portugal in Group 3, while Belgium meet Switzerland and Iceland in Group 2.

League B will see the Republic of Ireland meet Wales, now coached by Ryan Giggs, and Denmark, who beat the Irish in the play-off for the 2018 World Cup finals.

Russia, the hosts of this year's finals, will take on Sweden and Turkey, while Austria face Bosnia-Herzegovina and Northern Ireland. Slovakia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic are in Group 1.

Scotland will take on Albania and Israel in the three-team Group 1 of League C, while Group 4 will see Serbia take on Montenegro.

UEFA's bold new competition aims to replace a large portion of friendlies with more competitive fixtures against similarly ranked teams.

The system will also offer an alternative route into the European Championship, beginning with Euro 2020.

Teams who finish top of their groups in League A will compete at the Nations League finals next year, while countries can also be promoted and relegated depending on the final standings.

The matches begin in September 2018.

UEFA Nations League draw

League A

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Netherlands

Iceland

Poland

Croatia

France

Switzerland

Italy

England

Germany

Belgium

Portugal

Spain



League B

Group 1 Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Czech Republic

Estonia

Northern Ireland

Denmark

Ukraine

Sweden

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Republic of Ireland

Slovakia

Russia

Austria

Wales



League C

Group 1 Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Israel

Estonia

Cyprus

Lithuania

Albania

Finland

Bulgaria

Montenegro

Scotland

Greece

Norway

Serbia

-

Hungary

Slovenia

Romania



League D