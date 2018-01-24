NPFL Matchday 4: Kwara United aim to end woeful start

Niger Tornadoes vs Akwa United

Two highflying clubs face off in the Nigeria topflight on Wednesday as Niger Tornadoes welcome Akwa United to the Confluence Stadium with hope to bounce back to winning ways.

Akwa had defeated newcomers Yobe Deserts Stars 2-0 most recently and would hope to build on their second win of the season in Lokoja against the Ikon Allah Boys.

In their last meeting on August 12, 2017, Tornadoes lost 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, but they earlier secured a 1-0 home win in Lokoja.

These two sides have accrued six points so far but Akwa are second, while Tornadoes are fifth on the league log.

Yobe Desert Stars vs Lobi Stars

Yobe Desert Stars will welcome league leaders Lobi Stars to Damaturu Township Stadium on Wednesday in a much-anticipated league tie.

Yobe Stars are currently 13th on the log and they have won one and lost two games already in the campaign following the promotion to the league this season.

However, a win for Yobe could push them to the top ten which also confirms the importance of the contest for Baba Ganaru's side in start to retain their status.

Travelling Pride of Benue will be hoping all fall in place as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the topflight - the only side yet to taste defeat this season. The Flying Antelopes are on top of the ladder with seven points from a possible nine.

Go Round vs Heartland

Heartland certainly look to have a mountain to climb as they visit Go Round at the Ksidera Stadium.

These two sides had secured promotion from the Southern Conference of the Nigeria National League with the Naze Millionaires claiming the top spot, while Go Round the runners-up.

However, the NPFL debutants have won one match, lost two, while newcomers Heartland are still searching for their first win of the season with two draws and one defeat so far.

Heartland will be a tough foe for Go Round, but with the recent form of Ngozi Elechi's men in Markudi, they will seek to claim maximum points at home.

Enugu Rangers vs Katsina United

It's an advantage to Enugu Rangers, as they look to have three points in the bag at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes ended their woeful start with a stunning 1-0 away win against Heartland in Owerri.

Abdullahi Biffo will dream a possibility of causing another upset with Katsina United in Enugu, having led Abia Warriors to claim a back-to-back win last season.

Despite Katsina well placed above Rangers, the hosts will look to consolidate on the gains of Owerri with a win in front of their cheering fans.

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United

Nasarawa United are on the road in the Day 4 fixtures to struggling Enyimba at the UJ Esuene Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The hosts have started the league season on a wrong patch with no win but two draws and one loss so far. Paul Aigbogun's men occupy the 19th spot on the log standings with two points from three games following the 2-0 loss to Katsina United.

Nasarawa United are also not witnessing their best start having only won one game and lost remaining two. They sit in 14th position with three points from three matches.

The People's Elephants will be eager to revive their campaign with a home win over the visitors in Calabar.

Kwara United vs Wikki Tourist

Kwara United have lost all their opening three matches already this in the Nigeria Professional Football League following their latest return to the topflight.

The most recent being a 2-0 defeat against Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi and the only side yet to score a goal this season as they face Wikki Tourist in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The Harmony Warriors are currently in 20th position on the log, with no point, while Wikki are in ninth place with six points.

Both sides have met 17 times since 2005 with Wikki's only away win on eight visits at the Kwara Sports Stadium in 2015.

Sunshine Stars vs Rivers United

Sunshine Stars will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways from their 2-0 loss to Nasarawa United when they host Rivers United at the Akure Sports Complex.

Since March 3, 2016, the two sides have met on four occasions, with Sunshine getting three wins and a draw, while Rivers had only managed to pick a draw.

The Owena Whales, who currently occupy 12th place have not started badly in the current league season, winning one, draw one and lost one of their three matches.

Rivers are better in terms of form, having won two matches and only lost one and currently sit eighth on the log with six points.

Kano Pillars vs Abia Warriors

Kano Pillars will be looking to keep their winning home record intact when they welcome Abia Warriors to the Sani Abacha Stadium in a Day 4 tie on Wednesday.

Following their narrow 2-1 loss to Rivers United, the Sai Masu Gida side will rely on the red-hot form of Junior Lokosa to keep alive their push for a top-five place.

For the Warriors, they will be eager to put an end to their horrible display in Kano, having failed to score or pick a point in their previous four visits.

Ibrahim Musa will likely stick to his team line up despite the defeat in Port Harcourt, while there could be a rotation in the Warriors' starters from Emmanuel Deutcsh.

Plateau United vs El Kanemi Warriors

Champions Plateau United and El Kanemi Warriors will renew their rivalry in the topflight when they meet at the Jos International Stadium.

Having suffered their first defeat in 1-0 loss to Abia Warriors, the Peace Boys will face El Kanemi with no other option but to win in the bid to remain in the frame in their title defense.

Fourth-placed Borno Army thrashed MFM 3-1 in their last league encounter staged at the Maiduguri Stadium on Sunday and they are poised to stun the title holders.

With the two northern teams all set for the encounter, it promises to be a cracker in Jos with the visitors posing a better record in their previous four meetings.

Both teams have same six points and two-goal advantage from three games so far but the hosts are seventh on the log.

MFM vs Ifeanyi Uba

MFM will plan to gain three points at the expense of visiting Ifeanyi Ubah when both sides meet at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday.

The Lagos faithfuls will be hoping that the forwards of the Olukoya Boys recover their scoring boots and fire on all cylinder in the fierce and tactical match.

The hosts have started their campaign on the lowest ebb, having suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

The Anambra Warriors come into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over struggling Kwara United despite losing key man Godwin Obaje to injury in the match.

However, despite Ifeanyi Ubah's fine form, the MFM are hopeful of bagging maximum points having earned seven points, including back-to-back home wins in Lagos in four meetings.