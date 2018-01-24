Wazito keen to survive the axe on KPL debut season

Wazito FC have vowed to stay in the Kenyan Premier League beyond the 2019 season.

The newcomers’ coach Frank Ouna has admitted that it will not be easy to keep their status in the top flight league but insists they have what it takes to finish 2018 season at half way position.

“We need a freak year if they are to finish in the top half,” Ouna told the club’s official website.

“NSL was tough but the hard work of the players and support of the fans and management made it easier. The Premier League is different and you have to change your squad. We have changed a few out of choice but unfortunately lost others. We have beefed up and now ready for the big kick-off.”

Wazito earned promotion to the top league after finishing second in the NSL. The club have already beefed up their squad in readiness for the season that kicks-off on February 3.

The new players are; Francis Ochola, Kenenth Wendo, George Owiti, Moses Otieno, Ibrahim Mao, Salim Akatha, Emmanuel Tienan, Marvin Onyango and Harun Nyakha.