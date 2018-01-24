Keziron Kizito, who was registered by Kerala Blasters only in January 2018, has suffered a shoulder injury and could possibly miss out on the rest of the season.

ISL 2017-18: Kerala Blasters' Keziron Kizito likely to be ruled out for the season

The former AFC Leopards midfielder had been training with the team since their pre-season however, he couldn’t be registered before January 2nd, 2018.

He played a total of four matches in which Kerala won twice, drew one and lost another. His performances earned him the nickname ‘Dude’ after a popular character from a Mollywood movie.

There are rumours that a replacement might be signed in a few days as the midfielder is unlikely to feature any more this season.