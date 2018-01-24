News

Goal.com
Central Coast Mariners are set to miss out on the signing of Australian striker Apostolos Giannou.

The Covert Agent: Central Coast set to lose out on Apostolos Giannou

The Covert Agent  can reveal the 27-year-old attacker is close to inking a loan deal with a Cypriot club for the rest of the European season.

It's understood the Mariners put in a strong offer to Giannou's Chinese club Guangzhou R&F, but have been outbid on the loan signing fee and what percentage of the player's wages they would pay.

Giannou is believed to earn around AU$1.5 million-a-season in China, but is surplus to requirements at Guangzhou because of foreign player squad restrictions.

The Greek-born Australian worked his way into Ange Postecoglou's Socceroos squad during World Cup qualification but hasn't been sighted in the green and gold since being a substitute for the 2-2 draw against Thailand in November 2016.

The player is keen to get more game time to put himself in the frame for Australian World Cup selection.

