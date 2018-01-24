The Covert Agent: Central Coast set to lose out on Apostolos Giannou

Central Coast Mariners are set to miss out on the signing of Australian striker Apostolos Giannou.

The Covert Agent can reveal the 27-year-old attacker is close to inking a loan deal with a Cypriot club for the rest of the European season.

It's understood the Mariners put in a strong offer to Giannou's Chinese club Guangzhou R&F, but have been outbid on the loan signing fee and what percentage of the player's wages they would pay.

Giannou is believed to earn around AU$1.5 million-a-season in China, but is surplus to requirements at Guangzhou because of foreign player squad restrictions.

The Greek-born Australian worked his way into Ange Postecoglou's Socceroos squad during World Cup qualification but hasn't been sighted in the green and gold since being a substitute for the 2-2 draw against Thailand in November 2016.

The player is keen to get more game time to put himself in the frame for Australian World Cup selection.