Go Round head coach Ngozi Elechi believes his players will recover their winning mentality when they face Heartland in Omoku on Wednesday.

Go Round will 'get it right' against Heartland, says Ngozi Elechi

The Nigeria Professional Football League newcomers claimed their first league win against Akwa United but fell 1-0 to Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium on Matchday 3.

Despite the defeat, coach Elechi showered praises on his players for their good display, more importantly in the second half in Markudi and he backs them to bounce back at Ksidera Stadium.

"Though, we lost, I believe we will get it right in our upcoming games, beginning against Heartland," Elechi told Goal.

"It was a very good and honestly I must commend the match officials for the fair officiating in the game.

"Overall, I believed my boys deserved to get something from the game. I commend them for the performance, more importantly in the second half.

"After we made two changes, they kept playing the way we wanted them to. That's a good display from a team that just came into the Professional League with young players.

"We came with a strategy to hold Lobi down in the first half and we will come in the second half to beat them. But it didn't work out.

"I knew the areas we did not do well enough in the first half and that is why I made those changes. The boys showed great promise that we can win away from home.

After three games, Go Round are 15th in the Nigerian top-flight log with three points.