The Kagera Regional Police Commander, Augustin Ollomi, said the football fan who was attacked by Juma Nyosso has suffered severe injuries on his face.

What's wrong with Kagera Sugar's Juma Nyosso?

Report claims that the supporter was provocative and that the number of words were exchanged between him and a player before the defender decided to retaliate physically.

"When the match ended with people coming out, the fan had Vuvuzela, he was described as a Simba fan and was going to blow the vuvuzela infront of Nyosso who was angry.

"Due to the anger that he could not control himself, Nyosso held the fan and hit him with his knee and wounded him in the face," said Ollomi.

Simba's former player Amri Kiemba said he has seen the photo spread on social media showing a fan assaulted by Nyosso and the player in the hands of the police force, which has advised our teams to have psychologists to reduce the activities that are not of sports that fans can play.

"In our football we need to have psychologists because such stuff in the football tries to overtake the game, there's something annoying you because you think you've lost the game and then someone tells you things you do not like anybody in the world to tell you, he comes around and provoke you with abusive languages".

“If someone is well prepared psychologically, then that won’t be a problem, we just play football, but there are lot of things behind. Players should be well prepared psychologically before they get into the pitch,” concluded Kiemba.

Nyosso was sent to the police post after the event that Simba won with both goals coming in the second half.

Tanzania Football Federation disciplinary committee suspended the player two years for explicating violent behaviour and misconduct in 2014 when he was playing for Mbeya City.

Why always him? What's wrong with the player?