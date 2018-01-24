Ranko Popovic will return to the sidelines when FC Pune City will take on Jamshedpur FC at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

ISL 2017-18: Ranko Popovic- It is difficult to play against Jamshedpur FC

"The coach has to be close to his team. These kinds of things (bans) happen but if something (punishment) happens there has to be something good about (that should come out of) it," said the head coach on his suspension.

Speaking about injuries, he said, "Ashique (Kuruniyan) is not available for tomorrow (Wednesday). We have to be careful with him, as this is the third time he is out with injuries in this season. He has some problems with his muscles, as they are not getting enough time to heal because of accumulation of fatigue and games. We will take this slowly, prepare him for the rest of the tournament as he is an important player for us.Also, Marcos Tebar is recovering and we will take a call tomorrow," informed the Serbian.

FC Pune City signed two foreign players Lolo and Marko Stankovic and the coach seemed jubilant with the additions.

"Both of them are experienced players. They have played some difficult and important games. This is something our Indian guys need. So their experience is invaluable to us, as they are great professionals and human beings. Their physical condition is what I have to check. Marko is in a better condition but Lolo will also get there soon," said Popovic.

The coach accepted that it has become more difficult to play against Jamshedpur as they have started to get goals in addition to their compact defensive organisation.

"Jamshedpur sticks to their own style of play. The only change that has happened from the beginning of the season is that they have started to score goals and has yet remained compact at the back. They are a difficult team to play against. But we will try to get the lead against them tomorrow," he signed off.