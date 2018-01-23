Fantasy Football: Defenders dominate Goal's Fantasy Team of the Week

Matchweek 24 is now behind us and it was the defenders who stole the show in the latest round of Premier League action. Five teams kept clean sheets, which obviously boosted many Fantasy owners’ weeks, and four defenders found the back of the net this weekend - including two from Arsenal (Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny).

There have been some this season that have suggested that a back four strategy could be the best option this year with so many strikers struggling and this week will likely push many people into trying a 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 in coming weeks. There is no rush to chop and change your team though, as the next league match will not take place until January 30th so, in the interim, take a deep breath and look over our latest Goal Fantasy Team of the Week.

GK: Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea City - 1 Game, 4 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

DF: Victor Moses - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 17 Points

He was a stud at times during last season, and seems to be on his way back to that territory. His 17 point outing was his best of the season, but the clean sheets have been there as Chelsea have the second most this season. With Moses seemingly have won the right back job (nine consecutive starts) he is definitely ownable despite his high price tag (£6.7m)

DF: Nacho Monreal - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 2 Assists = 15 Points

DF: Alfie Mawson - Swansea City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

It’s unlikely that many people started the Swansea man against Liverpool, but those that did will certainly be thrilled. The clean sheet was definitely the most surprising part of Mawson’s performance especially as it came against Liverpool’s dominant attack, which may give non-owners something to think about. The goal was not exactly shocking though, considering he finished top five in goals scored among defenders last season.

DF: Federico Fernandez - Swansea City - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

MF: Eden Hazard - Chelsea - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

Hazard has arguably been the most frustrating own in Fantasy this season. Eight goals and four assists at this stage isn’t necessarily bad, but he has actually blanked in more matches than he has earned points in thus far. Even more annoying is the fact that he has yet to score in consecutive matches this season so, if the Belgian’s performance at the weekend convinced you to buy him - don’t.

MF: Willian - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 8 Points

MF: Riyad Mahrez - Leicester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MF: Joe Allen - Stoke City - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MF: Alex Iwobi - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FWD: Sergio Aguero - Manchester City - 1 Game, 3 Goals = 17 Points

The Argentinian enjoys playing against Newcastle. Aguero has now scored 10 goals in his last five matches against the Magpies with his only blank against them coming in matchweek 10 this season. It was technically a perfect hat trick for the City talisman, though had he gotten a haircut on Friday, the first goal would have gone to Kevin de Bruyne. It was given, though, and it’s good to see Aguero re-taking his place as a Fantasy stud in a season where many big name forwards continue to struggle.