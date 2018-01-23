Tusker have unveiled the club's new signing ahead of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season set to kick off on February 3.

Tusker unveils season's new signings

The Brewers paraded the seven new acquisitions alongside coach Sam Timbe as the former champions shops around for a replacement of the 14 players that were released last December.

Tusker parted ways with almost half of the squad after a poor 2017 season that also saw coach George Nsimbe fired.

The Brewers lost the league title to Gor Mahia besides surrendering the GOtv Shield to AFC Leopards.

Tusker new signing: Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), Edwin Lavatsa (Bandari), Timothy Otieno (Gor Mahia), Apollo Otieno (Chemelil), Bonventre Khasabuli (Muhoroni Youth), Peter Nzuki (Nakumatt), Mathew Odongo (KCCA-Uganda), Robert Achema (Western Stima).