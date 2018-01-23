SOFAPAKA SET TO SEAL SIGNING OF ZANZIBAR STAR

Transfer news: The latest rumours from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Tusker and all KPL teams

Sofapaka are set to complete the signing of Zanzibar midfielder Abdul Aziz Makame next week.

Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa has revealed to Goal that talks are at an advanced stage and that the Zanzibar star is expected in the country in the coming week to sign a contract.

“We’ll finalise the deal next week. There is no problem. It (deal) is still on,” Kalekwa told Goal.

Kalekwa, who did not divulge more information about the talks, is confident that Makame's capture will be of great significance to the team's title ambitions this season.

SOFAPAKA LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN FOR KEEPER

Sofapaka have not shut the door on former AFC Leopards custodian Ian Otieno.

Otieno walked out of Sofapaka’s negotiation table mid-way through to attend trials with Zambian side Red Arrows early this week.

But Batoto ba Mungu President Elly Kalekwa says the door is not completely shut for the promising goalkeeper even though the club is not in desperate need of another custodian at the moment.

“Truth is, we were talking with him (Otieno), but we had not reached an agreement yet. He’s a free player at the moment because we had not paid him anything by the time he left.

“We don’t have any problem with him. If he still loves the club and would want to be part of the bigger Sofapaka family, then we can take him, but it’s not a must because we have three goalkeepers at the moment,” Kalekwa told Goal.

The former Posta Rangers goalkeeper is among players released by Ingwe at the end of last season.

EX-GOR MAHIA STRIKER TRYING OUT WITH NSL SIDE

Former Sofapaka and Gor Mahia striker Enock Agwanda is among the players aiming to get a slot at National Super League side Ushuru FC.

The striker was released by Kenyan Premier League side Bandari, alongside Jacob Keli for failing to perform as expected. Agwanda, known for his long throws and fierce shots, has been training with the tax men since they resumed training for the 2018 season.

A close source from the club has told Goal that the player will be given a two year contract but he has to prove he deserves it. "He is a good player with experience; he definitely will give us something to look forward to.

“However, he needs to work on his fitness and work harder to get his contract.”

The tax men are among the teams expected to challenge for promotion to the top tier this season.

TUSKER TABLE BID TO SIGN NAKUMATT CAPTAIN

Tusker have reportedly tabled a bid to sign Nakumatt captain Paul Nzuki.

The brewers are in a rebuilding process after releasing 14 players among them striker Allan Wanga, captain James Situma and Danson Kago. A source within the club has revealed to Goal that they are close to sealing a deal for Nzuki.

“We are almost agreeing on terms and the player could sign with us soon.”

Tusker have already signed Apollo Otieno (formerly of Chemelil Sugar), Western Stima attacking midfielders Robert Achema and Kelvin Okoth, Kariobangi Sharks offensive-left player Odongo Tayo, Muhoroni Youth center-back Paul Muchika, and Eric Ambunya from Kakamega Homeboyz.

TUSKER KEEN TO SIGN TOWERING DEFENDER

Tusker are keen to sign former Free States Stars defender Joseph Okumu.

Okumu is a free agent after leaving the South African club in 2017. Reports now indicates that the brewers have initiated talks to sign the towering defender, who also turns out for Harambee Stars.

The former league champions are in a rebuilding process having released 14 players among them Allan Wanga, James Situma and Humphrey Mieno in late December.

KARIOBANGI SHARKS MIDFIELDER TO JOIN SOFAPAKA

Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Elly Asieche is on the verge of signing for Sofapaka.

Batoto ba Mungu are building a strong squad for next season and have identified Asieche as the player to run the midfield next season. “We have already held talks with the player and Sharks and he will sign soon,” a top Sofapaka official told Goal.

Sofapaka have already beefed up their squad with the acquisitions of striker Kepha Aswani from Nakumatt and Stephen Waruru from Ulinzi Stars.

Sofapaka finished second in the Kenyan Premier League last season behind winners Gor Mahia.

ULINZI STARS CLOSING IN ON NZOIA SUGAR STAR

Ulinzi Stars have tabled a bid to sign Nzoia Sugar star Masita Masuta, Goal can reveal.

Ulinzi Stars official Major Joe Birgen has confirmed that they have held talks with both the player and the club and are awaiting for the release letter.

“We have put in our request to secure the services of Masita Masuta and are now waiting for the release. We hope that Nzoia Sugar will respond in time so that the player can join the rest for pre-season training.”

The soldiers performed dismally last season managing a 7th place finish in the 18-team league table after collecting 48 points from 34 matches. The club have already axed their coach Benjamin Nyangweso and replaced him with Dunston Nyaudo.

Ulinzi Stars have also lost two key players in Stephen Waruru, who has signed for Sofapaka and Samuel Onyango, who has completed a switch to champions Gor Mahia.

NAKUMATT: WE HAVE NOT RELEASED ASWANI

Nakumatt FC Secretary Albert Wesonga has hit out at Sofapaka for illegally acquiring the services of striker Kepha Aswani.

Early this week, the 2009 league champions announced they have signed the former AFC Leopards man in a reported two year contract. Wesonga says the club is not aware of any deal between the two parties, and that Aswani is still a Nakumatt player.

“We have not heard of any transfer involving our player; as far as we are concerned, Aswani is still our player. He has a contract with us, and any deal involving the player we have to know. It is a breach of contract and we might consider taking an action against Sofapaka for engaging our player in transfer discussions without our consent.

“No one has been released by Nakumatt, and if any team wants our player, there are channels to be followed,” Wesonga told Goal.

Aswani scored thirteen goals for Nakumatt in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season.

AJAX CAPE TOWN EYE KENYAN STRIKER

South African side Ajax Cape Town is interested in the signature of Kenyan striker Jesse Were.

Were, who currently plies his trade with Zambian champions Zesco United, has a buy-out clause of Sh16 million having extended his stay in Zambia for a further two-years last July.

Were was also in the rudder of Free State Stars, who have withdrawn their interest due to the buyout clause, leaving The Urban Warriors at the forefront to land the 28-year-old, according to South Africa publication Kick-off.

Ajax turned their attention to Were after missing the signature of Malian forward Mohammed Diallo. Were has scored 34 goals in the last two years at Zesco United in the Zambian Super League.

AFC LEOPARDS CLOSING IN ON MUHORONI DEFENDER

AFC Leopards are close to sealing a deal for former Muhoroni Youth center back Faina Jacob, Goal has learnt.

The defender has been consisted for the relegated side, putting in unrivaled display that won the hearts of many. The tough tackling defender has been training with the GOtv Shield champions, and has reportedly caught the attention of the technical bench, led by coach Robert Matano.

Chairman Dan Mule says the management will not interfere with coach's signings because at the end of the day he is the one to be held accountable over the results.