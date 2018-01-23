Uganda ended their Chan campaign without winning a single match after battling to a 0-0 draw against Ivory Coast on Monday.

Uganda 0-0 Ivory Coast: Cranes fail to win match in Chan

The Cranes had failed to rise to the occasion at the tournament as they lost the opening two matches in Group B. In their first encounter, they were beaten 3-1 by Chipolopolo of Zambia and went on to lose 1-0 to the Brave Warriors of Namibia.

Against The Elephants at Stade de Marrakech, Cranes needed a win but it was Ivory Coast, who had a bright start in the first 10 minutes. Despite their improvement in going toe-to-toe with the Ivorians, the Cranes could not create chances in front of goal after 20 minutes.

With not much to show for in attack on either end of the pitch, the Elephants were gifted a delicious opportunity to take the lead when Proline FC's Mustapha Mujuzi tagged an advancing opponent just outside the box, and was booked for his actions.

The Elephants should have gone ahead one minute into the second half. Mamadou Diomande did well to peel away from a host of defenders in the box, only to be betrayed by his inaccurate left shot that wandered well wide of goal.

Substitute Brou Manasse N'goh was allowed to test Watenga seconds after coming on, but on the other end, Muzamiru Mutyaba, on for Kyambadde, also came close in front of goal.





The more chances at goal after the interval presented enough evidence that the second half was livelier than the opening session. Either side wanted to bow out of the tournament with three points to their name, but in the end, Uganda and Ivory Coast had to settle for a point each.





The Cranes signed out in third place while the Elephants, who did not score any goal in the competition, finished bottom of Group B.





Meanwhile, Zambia and debutants Namibia, who played out a one-all draw in the other last Group match, were already through to the quarters coming into Monday night's games.

Zambia, who finished top of the Group, will play Sudan in the last-eight while Namibia will have a tricky date with hosts Morocco at the same stage.

Uganda: Rashid, Muwanga, Mujuzi, Madoi, Nsibambi (Sekantuka 75’), Wakiro, Juma, Kyambade (Mutyaba 60’), Muleme, Lwanga, Karisa.

Ivory Coast: Cisse, Britto, Koutouan, Coulibaly, Fulgence (Manasse 79’), H. Diomande, N’guessan, Badie, Yao (Sanogo 88’), Kouassi, M. Diomande (William 80’).