Despite Yanga’s inconsistent form this season, the technical bench has no fear of being sacked Goal can exclusively reveal.

"We have no reason to be under pressure" - Nsajingwa

Speaking to Goal Yanga Assistant Coach Shadrack Nsajingwa said that despite the ‘snail pace’ and lagging behind by seven points their archrival Simba Sports Club, the Jangwani-based club is still confident of defending their Mainland Premier League trophy this year.

“Honestly speaking we have no reason to be under pressure since the performance has not been so bad, we are still confident of defending the championship. We are seven points behind Simba but the league is still ongoing and we can bridge the gap,” the former Taifa Stars captain remarked.

The Jangwani giants are currently third in the League following a 1-0 win against Ruvu Shooting on Sunday.