Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne must be considered among the best players in the world.

De Bruyne earns Ronaldo comparison from Man City colleague Silva

De Bruyne is favourite to scoop the end-of-season awards in England, with his consistently excellent form a major factor in Pep Guardiola's side establishing a 12-point lead at the Premier League summit.

The 26-year-old is rumoured to be on the verge of signing a lucrative new contract that would tie him to City until 2024.

Silva dons international colours alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and feels De Bruyne should also be spoken of in lofty terms.

"Kevin, he was already a fantastic player, but he has definitely moved up to another level this season,” the former Monaco favourite told City's official website.

"He is a fantastic footballer and has everything. He has done amazing things this season and I’m certain he has become one of the best players in the world, without a doubt.

"I've been fortunate to play with many great players including Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal.

"Kevin and Cristiano do not play in the same position, of course, but it is fantastic to play alongside him and David Silva because they are so good and so consistent.

"It’s great to have players like this in your team who score goals, assist goals, defend and attack, have great intelligence."

The form of De Bruyne and David Silva at the creative heart of Guardiola's side is a factor in Bernardo Silva being restricted to six Premier League starts since joining from Monaco during the close season.

He is set to return to the first XI for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final at Bristol City, although he acknowledges English football might not see him at his very best until next term.

"I'm feeling better and better, but I'm still not showing my very best form," the 23-year-old added.

"I have to be patient and wait for my opportunities. It's my first year in England and I know next year I will do much, much better.

"I always try to improve and that won't change. I think the City fans are yet to see the best of me, but will do in the months ahead and next season."