Gor Mahia downed visiting Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) 4-2 in a friendly played at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Gor Mahia coach gutted with goals conceded in friendly

Both sides were using the match to test their players ahead of the new season that involves continental assignments. Despite winning the match convincingly, coach Dylan Kerr is unhappy with his defense.

“As a coach I am definitely happy that we won the match, my players did quite well. However, the negative thing was the two goals conceded, from set pieces, it did not go down well with me but I am sure we will improve. We are not yet in our best shape but I am confident it is just a matter of time.

“Yes, the new players did well, I was impressed with the way they are adapting and I am quite sure they will help us,” Kerr told Goal.

K’Ogalo used the build up to prepare for their first match this season; KPL Super Cup against rivals AFC Leopards this weekend.