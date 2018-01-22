'Kessie is far better than I ever was', says AC Milan's Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has hailed Franck Kessie as a 'far better' player than he 'ever was'.

The 21-year-old scored a brace to help the Rosonneri secure a comeback victory against Cagliari at the Stadio Sant'Elia on Sunday. The win moved them to the seventh position in the Italian Serie A log.

And Gattuso singled out the combative midfielder for praise. The former Italy international believes the player, who now has four goals in 21 league appearances, is a better player because of his goalscoring ability.

“Kessie is far better than I ever was, because he has seven or eight goals in his legs per season. In any case, we’ve got to focus on the collective and not individuals,” Gattuso told Mediaset.

However, Franck Kessie who has been compared to the Milan legend disclosed that he is trying to learn from Gattuso.

“It’s a very important win for us. I am happy with the three points, but we must continue working to be ready for next weekend,” Kessie told Mediaset Premium.

“I had a knock, so I had to go off early. I’m very pleased to have scored my first brace for Milan.

“Gattuso was a great champion, I’ve just started now and I need to grow slowly by learning from him. I am happy and must continue like this.”