Court dent Muhoroni Youth relegation battle a blow

A High Court in Kisumu has dismissed an application filed by Muhoroni Youth challenging their relegation from the Kenyan Premier League.

Muhoroni moved to the Court seeking to stop Football Kenya Federation from relegating them to the National Super League despite finishing bottom of the 18-team league.

In the application, Muhoroni argued that the team was unfairly treated by FKF following their relegation to the NSL alongside Sofapaka at the start of the season.

Both sides had failed to comply with the Caf Club Licensing forcing FKF to pull the plug.

The two were later reinstated by Sports Dispute Tribunal, but Muhoroni could not avoid the axe after the conclusion of the season when they finished bottom with 25 points.

Muhoroni were relegated alongside Western Stima with their places being filled by Vihiga United and Wazito.