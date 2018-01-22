Franck Kessie inspires AC Milan comeback vs. Cagliari

Franck Kessie was the hero as 10-man AC Milan fought back to defeat Cagliari 2-1 in an Italian Serie A encounter on Sunday.

The 21-year-old got the two goals that ensured Gennaro Gattuso's side avoid defeat, thus taking his tally to four in 21 league outings so far this season.

Cagliari took an early lead through Nicolo Barella in the eighth minute.

However, in the 36th minute, Kessie started the comeback for the San Siro outfit as he converted from the spot the spot after Nikola Kalinic was tripped by Luca Ceppitelli.

Six minutes later, the midfielder secured the maximum points for his side after finding the back of the net off a Kalinic assist.

The Rossoneri were reduced to ten men after left-back Ricardo Rodriguez received a second caution in the 80th minute but they held firm for the victory.

Kessie was replaced by striker Fabio Borini with four minutes before the end of the encounter.

AC Milan, on 31 points from 21 games, moved to the seventh spot in the in the Italian top-flight log after securing their ninth win of the season.

In their next league encounter, they welcome Lazio to the San Siro on January 28.