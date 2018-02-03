Early Man is the fourth feature-length film to be directed by Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, and is set at the dawn of time, where football helps bring a group of cavemen together.

Early Man (2018): The caveman movie that shows the birth of football

Park always had wanted to make a caveman story, but to make it unique compared to other movies or animations, he introduced football into the plot.

"Well I guess a lot of ideas start with sketches and, you know, I've always loved the idea of a Stone Age movie," Park told Goal.

"And I was doodling as a lot of ideas start with just doodles in sketchbooks. And I remember, you know, the typical caveman with a club. And I started thinking about sport, you know, rounders or baseball. And then I started to think what if a bunch of lunkhead, idiotic caveman had to - for some reason - play a game and then football came in.

"What if they couldn't use their fists any more or their hands and their clubs and stone axes and had to learn a game? I started getting into the whole idea of how the Brits invented football and the whole tribal aspects to the game. Also, very positive how it is a very civilising force in the world as well."

Goal takes a look at one of the most unusual - and most entertaining - movies about the beautiful game ever made.

Plot

Early Man is a new take on a classic tale - where caveman Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his pet wild boar Hognob are forced to battle enemy Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) to save their home.

Dug and Hognob get help from a Bronze City resident called Goona, who is played by Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams.

They must unite their tribe to defend against Lord Nooth, with football serving as the one thing that can bring all the cavemen together! We won't give away too much else about the film, as you will just have to watch it!

Early Man Cast, Crew, Directors & Producers

Early Man features some of Britain's top actors including Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne as the lead, Gloden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston as the villain, as well as the likes of Timothy Spall, Maisie Williams and Miriam Margoyles.

The animated comedy also includes a number of comedians in its cast, with Johnny Vegas, Richard Ayoade, Mark Williams and Rob Brydon all involved.

Like all of Nick Park's films, it is produced by Aardman Animations, and was co-written by Mark Burton, who also worked with Park on Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit and the Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Character

Actor

Eddie Redmayne

Dug

Tom Hiddleston

Lord Nooth

Maisie Williams

Goona

Timothy Spall

Chief Bobnar

Richard Ayoade

Treebor

Selina Griffiths

Magma

Johnny Vegas

Asbo

Mark Williams

Barry

Gina Yashere

Gravelle

Simon Greenall

Eemak

Richard Webber

Grubup

Rob Brydon

The Message Bird

Kayvan Novak

Dino

Miriam Margolyes

Queen Oofeefa



Early Man Reviews

Early Man has received mostly positive reviews from film critics, who praised the film's use of humour and simple storytelling to appeal to a broad range of audiences from children to adults.

Publication

Rating

Review

Daily Mail

5/5

"Early Man is a joy."

Guardian

4/5

"Its straightforward storytelling and gentle humour still work a treat."

Independent

3/5

"There's no single shot, movement, joke, or line of dialogue that seems wasted."

Little White Lies

3/5

"An eccentric little film..often very funny."

Radio Times

4/5

"Early Man finds a place somewhere at the top of Aardman's evolutionary tree with Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep."

Variety

N/A

"Early Man is as charming as they come."



Early Man Soundtrack

The soundtrack of Early Man is mostly compositions from Harry-Gregson Williams and Tom Howe, but does include some well-known tracks including the Kaiser Chiefs' 'I Predict a Riot' as well as new songs by The Vamps and New Hope Club.

Number

Track

Artist

1

Good Day

New Hope Club

2

Hope

The Vamps

3

Tiger Feet

New Hope Club

4

I Predict a Riot

Kaiser Chiefs

5

Dug's Theme

Original Soundtrack

6

Prehistoric Prologue

Original Soundtrack

7

In the Valley

Original Soundtrack

8

Meet Dug

Original Soundtrack

9

Meet the Tribe

Original Soundtrack

10

Rabbit Ambush

Original Soundtrack

11

Bronze Attack

Original Soundtrack

12

City of Bronze

Original Soundtrack

13

Dug in Bronze Land

Original Soundtrack

14

Stadium Chase

Original Soundtrack

15

The Ancestral Call

Original Soundtrack

16

The Message Bird

Original Soundtrack

17

Giant Badlands Duck

Original Soundtrack

18

Stealing Footballs

Original Soundtrack

19

She Shoots, She Scores

Original Soundtrack

20

Challenge the Champions

Original Soundtrack

21

Harp Escape

Original Soundtrack

22

They're Not a Team

Original Soundtrack

23

Message from the Queen

Original Soundtrack

24

Foul Play

Original Soundtrack

25

Revelations in the Mine

Original Soundtrack

26

Royal Game Day

Original Soundtrack

27

Forfeiture and Humiliation

Original Soundtrack

28

Do it for the Valley

Original Soundtrack

29

The Final Game

Original Soundtrack

30

Chief is Down

Original Soundtrack

31

Hognob in Goal

Original Soundtrack

32

Mousing Around

Original Soundtrack

33

Trophy Presentation

Original Soundtrack



Related Movies

Fans of Early Man are definitely sure to enjoy some of Park's other films - for which he has won four Academy Awards. Chicken Run was nominated for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 2000 Golden Globes, but was overlooked at the Oscars. The award for Best Animated Feature Film did not start until 2002. Despite this, is the highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time.

Aside from Aardman Films, the 2009 movie Fantastic Mr. Fox is one of the most popular stop-motion features. It was director Wes Anderson's first animated film, and features an all-star cast including George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray.

Related Movie

Year

Chicken Run

2000

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

2005

Flushed Away

2006

Arthur Christmas

2011

The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!

2012

Shaun the Sheep Movie

2015

Fantastic Mr. Fox

2009



Early Man trailer

Early Man's official trailer was released online on September 7, 2017, providing a two-minute preview of the film. The trailer lays out the plot of the film, introducing the key characters and provides a few laughs along the way - giving you a tease of the full-length movie, which has a running time of 1 hour 40 minutes.

Watch Early Man online

Early Man is currently not available for streaming anywhere online as it only is getting a general release in cinemas on Friday, January 26.

However, some of Park's older films including Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit and the Curse of the Were-Rabbit are currently available to stream via Netflix in the UK and Ireland.