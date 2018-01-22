Algerian striker Islam Slimani is reportedly being looked at by Chelsea as they search for a striker to bolster their attacking ranks in the current winter transfer window.

Islam Slimani linked with Chelsea

The flop, who scored 8 goals in 25 appearances with Leicester City since moving from Sporting Lisbon in 2016, will be moving on loan to Chelsea should the move go through according to the Sunday Times.

As Antonio Conte looks to fill the void of Diego Costa and support Alvaro Morata up front, Slimani is just one of many targets for the Premier League Champions.