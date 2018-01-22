Mexico to face Scotland at Azteca in World Cup send-off match

Mexico is set to host Scotland in a World Cup send-off match June 2 at the Estadio Azteca, the Mexican Football Federation confirmed Sunday.

The Scottish federation announced the match in Mexico City as part of the European side's UEFA Nations League preparations, with the FMF later acknowledging the fixture is in the works.

"The Mexican Football Federation has prepared a goodbye match for the fans, before going to Russia, with a top-level opponent: Scotland," the Mexican federation said in a news release.

"The match against the Scots will be Saturday, June 2, on the field of the Estadio Azteca, the ground where the biggest feats of the greens have taken place and the home of our national group.

"The agreement exists and there are just a few details to be arranged before the goodbye party for the Mexican national team is finalized."

Mexico will kick off 2018 with a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio before facing Iceland on March 23 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

El Tri will then travel to Arlington, Texas, for a friendly March 27 at AT&T Stadium. While the Mexican federation has not confirmed the details of that match, Croatia has announced it will be the opponent.

Mexico opens its World Cup campaign in Russia against Germany on June 17 before facing South Korea on June 23 and Sweden on June 27.