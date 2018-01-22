Kenyan duo announces Swedish top flight arrival with victory

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Kenyan internationals, Eric Johanna and David Ochieng both made their debut in the Swedish top flight with a victory on Sunday.

Johanna announced his IF Brommapojkarna arrival with a goal in a 2-0 win over Ekilstuna in a friendly match.

Johanna joined Brommapojkarna from IF Vasalund who were relegated to the third tier league last season while defender Owino completed a move to the side early this week from New York Cosmos.

The Harambee Stars midfielder, Johanna also provided an assist against the second tier side in a pre-season match.

Johanna, a former mathare United player, scored in the 29 minute, just nine minutes after he had set off Nieves Maikel for the opener at Grimsta Stadium in Stockholm on Sunday.

 

