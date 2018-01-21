Mohun Bagan striker Dipanda Dicka scored a couple of goals in the first half of the high profile Kolkata derby as his side completed the double over East Bengal this season in the I-League.

Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan’s Dipanda Dicka - We could have scored eight against East Bengal

The I-League’s top scorer from last season didn’t find his feet at the Kolkata outfit however, his performance against east Bengal would have surely turned heads.

“Today I will dedicate the win to Sony Norde,” said Dicka with the Haitian being expected to part ways with the club as he hasn’t recovered from an injury.

“The win was very important for the team. I must say that the second goal was my personal best,” said Dicka.

While the former Shillong Lajong striker acknowledged that he was under pressure coming into the tie, his coordination with new signing and fellow forward Akram Moghrabi went well

“I was hungry to score today. The communication went off quite well with Akram,” he said.

With Bagan being in the fourth position on the table, Dicka wants them to mount a title challenge.

“We must focus on winning the I-League. I could have scored eight goals today,” he signed off.