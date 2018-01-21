Churchill Brothers host Indian Arrows in an I-League clash to be held at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Monday.

Game I-League 2017-18: Churchill Brothers v Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Churchill Brothers vs. Indian Arrows

Date

Monday, January 22

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar



TEAM NEWS

CHURCHILL BROTHERS POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1):

Injured: Jovel, Suraj



Doubtful: Kalu Ogba



Suspended: None





Key Players: Mechac Koffi, Osagie Monday

INDIAN ARROWS POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1):

Doubtful: None



Absent: None



Suspended: None





Key Players: Gill, Amarjit.





GAME PREVIEW

Churchill Brothers' convincing 2-0 win over Shillong Lajong in their last game that they played only two days ago will act as a huge boost to their morale when they take on Arrows.

Osagie Monday was supreme at the back and the combination of Kalu Ogba and Mechac Koffi wreaked havoc against an ineffective and nervous Lajong defence. Sadly though, Ogba had to be replaced due to an injury in that match and might be out of the frame for quite some time.

A revamped Churchill Brothers have reaped benifits from their transfer activity. Mechac Koffi has been amongst the goals but scoring will not be the issue when they take the field against some of the brightest talents in the country. Churchill have let in the most goals in I-League this season (16 goals conceded in eight games) and they will have to find out a way to shut up shop a free-flowing Arrows side.

Luis Norton is expected to rotate his squad heavily once again. Churchill are playing their second match in the space of four days and there are bound to be tired legs on the field in Goa on Monday. Rahul's pace and Noarem's trickey could be the key to unlock Churchill from both flanks.

Prabsukhan Gill is improving game-by-game and there is an interesting battle awaiting us when he faces off against Mechac Koffi. Gill's shot-stopping prowess will once again put to the test as Red Machines look to continue the mini winning run that they have recently picked up.