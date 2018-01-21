'We needed him today' - Moyes tackles Chicharito transfer talk after goal against Bournemouth

David Moyes says he wasn't surprised to see Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez score West Ham's equaliser Saturday and added the forward helped the club in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Moyes acknowledges speculation but says Chicharito helped West Ham on Saturday

The Mexico international entered in the 63rd minute and bagged the equalizer 10 minutes later with West Ham now sitting 11th in the Premier League table after the result.

Sources told Goal on Friday that West Ham was close to a deal with Besiktas for Hernandez's services with the Mexico international searching for more playing time ahead of the summer's World Cup.

“Well, there’s speculation about Chicharito. But there’s been speculation about Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho ... about every man and their dog here really," Moyes said after Saturday's match."

If a move is coming up, Chicharito has provided a nice goodbye present to Hammers fans. Just moments after Bournemouth scored in the 71st minute, West Ham responded from the kickoff. After Hernandez took the first touch, the ball was sent long. The Mexican touched the ball in the box and ended up getting it back at his feet where he fired past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

"It’s the kind of reaction that he’s about. We know that’s what he does. He’s the sort of centre-forward who has made a living out of being a fox in the box and scoring at every opportunity they get.

“Chicharito needs those sort of opportunities and we need to get more of the ball in the box. There was that one, and we put a great one in just after it across the face of the box, but we needed him today. All the boys here will play a part and Chicharito helped us today."

Chicharito entered the match in the 63rd minute after Manuel Lanzini suffered a hamstring injury. Moyes was pleased with how the team was playing prior to Chicharito's entrance but noted his side lacked finishing.

"I think we’ve probably played our best football here, since I’ve taken over,” Moyes said. “I thought the first half we passed it well, we missed a cutting edge, I think we showed some really good things.

“For me it’s progress, things looking better and going in the right direction."

The Hammers now have a week to prepare for an FA Cup trip to face Wigan Athletic.