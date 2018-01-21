Riyad Mahrez was on target as Leicester City defeated Watford 2-0 in an English Premier League contest at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Mahrez seals Leicester City's win vs. Watford

The Foxes went into the encounter with a quest to extend their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions having escaped defeat against Chelsea and Fleetwood Town respectively.

Claude Puel's men consolidated on their impressive start through Jamie Vardy's well-taken penalty in the 39th minute before an injury-time goal from Mahrez sealed the victory for the hosts.

The strike was the Algeria international's seventh in 24 appearances for Puel's side this season. And the win was Leicester's ninth in the league this term and moved them to seventh in the English topflight log with 34 points from 24 matches