Oumar Niasse rescues Everton against West Bromwich Albion

City could clinch EPL title in epic Manchester derby
Goal.com
Oumar Niasse was on target as Everton played a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion in Saturday’s league fixture.

Following consecutive defeats from Bournemouth, Manchester United and  Tottenham Hotspur, the former Hull City attacker ensured the Merseyside outfit earn a vital point at home.


Jay Rodriguez’s seventh-minute opener was the only difference at the Goodison Park until Niasse was introduced for new signing Cenk Tosun in the 69th minute.

The 27-year-old forward connected well with Theo Walcott’s header to draw the Toffees level with his first touch in the encounter, 56 seconds after coming on.

Niasse’s sixth effort in 11 league appearances this campaign earned Sam Allardyce’s men their first league point since December 26, against the same opponent.


