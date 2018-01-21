Oumar Niasse was on target as Everton played a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion in Saturday’s league fixture.

Oumar Niasse rescues Everton against West Bromwich Albion

Following consecutive defeats from Bournemouth, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the former Hull City attacker ensured the Merseyside outfit earn a vital point at home.



56 - Oumar Niasse scored after 56 seconds of coming on versus West Brom – the fastest goal by a substitute in the Premier League this season. Super. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2018

Jay Rodriguez’s seventh-minute opener was the only difference at the Goodison Park until Niasse was introduced for new signing Cenk Tosun in the 69th minute.

The 27-year-old forward connected well with Theo Walcott’s header to draw the Toffees level with his first touch in the encounter, 56 seconds after coming on.

Niasse’s sixth effort in 11 league appearances this campaign earned Sam Allardyce’s men their first league point since December 26, against the same opponent.