Eric Choupo-Moting and Mame Biram Diouf were in top form as Stoke City defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.

Choupo-Moting, Diouf dazzle as Stoke City put two past Huddersfield Town

In Paul Lambert's first game in charge of the Potters, the Cameroon and Senegal internationals were deployed alongside fleet-footed winger Xherdan Shaqiri in a three-man attack at the bet365 Stadium. And the trio worked to devastating effect as they handed their new manager a welcome on a positive note.



FULL-TIME Stoke 2-0 Huddersfield



Paul Lambert enjoys a winning start thanks to goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf#STKHUD pic.twitter.com/EyQpADDtzB

— Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2018

While Choupo-Moting provided the assist for the opener, Diouf was on on hand to finish a move started by the former Mainz 05 man, to seal the victory for the hosts.

Choupo-Moting showed great composure before teeing up Joe Allen for Stoke's opener in the 53rd minute. And in the 69th minute, his African counterpart finished off a move he initiated.

The former Schalke 04 man intercepted a poor Aaron Mooy ball before finding Shaqiri with a perfectly-weighted pass. The Swiss winger’s first-time back-heel found Diouf who made no mistake in burying the ball past Jonas Lössl in the Terriers' goal.

The Cameroon man had a chance to grab a goal of his own and extend the hosts' lead but fired over. He was taken off in injury time for Egypt youngster Ramadan Sobhi while Diouf - who grabbed his fifth league goal this term - had earlier made way for Peter Crouch.

Stoke City, with 23 points from 24 games, are momentarily out of the bottom three in the English top-flight log as 18th-placed Southampton [on 21 points] have a game at hand.